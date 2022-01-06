Actor Lakshmi Manchu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lakshmi Manchu posted this. (Image courtesy: lakshmimanchu)

On Thursday, Mohan Babu's daughter Lakshmi Manchu was tested positive for COVID'19. The actress announced the news through her Instagram handle. She wrote that after "playing hide and seek" from the disease for two years, it has "finally caught her". Sharing the post, Lakshmi wrote: "It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus. So don't forget to take your vitamins and keep your mind and body in check. Don't forget to GET VACCINATED and if you are double vaccinated, find the best booster for you."

Lakshmi concluded by asking her friends and followers for films and show recommendations and wrote, "Ok now suggest your top three fav shows and movies for me to watch. Send in some podcasts too!!." Even Rakul Preet Singh who is a close friend of Lakshmi took to the comments section and wrote, "Watch Succession."

On Wednesday, Sharad Malhotra also tested positive for coronavirus. The producers of his show Vidrohi confirmed the news by issuing a statement. "Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol," read the statement from Subrat Sinha & Bodhisattva, Producers, Gaatha Films, LLP. Currently, Sharad is "receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine," said the producers. However, the news has not been confirmed by the actor.

Recently other Bollywood and TV celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 include John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani. TV actors Shumona Chakravarti, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood and Drashti Dhami have also contracted the virus recently.