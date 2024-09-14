Actor Bhavika Sharma Buys A Swanky New BMW. See Post

Actor Bhavika Sharma just bought a swanky new BMW and she shared pictures with her new purchase on her Instagram profile, on Saturday. Posting a video on her social media handle, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star captioned it, "Dreams do come true." After signing the documents at the showroom, Bhavika Sharma says in the video clip, "Finally, it's my new car". The comments section of Bhavika's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from her Instafam and friends.

See the post shared by the actress here:

Bhavika Sharma also shared this image with her new car. No caption needed.

Bhavika Sharma stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the show Parvarrish - Season 2 in 2015, in which she played the role of Riya Gupta. In the year 2017, she featured in a show titled Jiji Maa, where she starred as Niyati Purohit. She then was a part of the drama series Maddam Sir, where she co-starred with Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik and Priyanshu Singh, among others.

In terms of work, Bhavika Sharma is currently playing the lead role of Savi Chavan in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Hitesh Bharadwaj. The show has been produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films which is currently streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

Besides her work in TV shows, Bhavika also featured in the film Cookie. She also made a special appearance in Ye Ishq Nahin Aasaan.