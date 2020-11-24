Actor Ashiesh Roy, Star Of Sasural Simar Ka, Dies At 55

A file photograph of Ashiesh Roy. (courtesy movietalkies )

Highlights The actor died on Tuesday at his residence

He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis

Ashiesh Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing

Popular TV actor Ashiesh Roy, known for starring in the soap opera Sasural Simar Ka, died on Tuesday at his residence, according to his friend, actor Sooraj Thapar. He was 55. In May, Ashiesh Roy, who was undergoing dialysis, had asked for financial help on social media when he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai. According to Sooraj Thapar, who worked with the actor on the serialRishta Sajhedari Ka, Ashiesh Roy complained of breathlessness before collapsing in the early hours of Tuesday.

"His staff, who was with him, offered him tea but he refused and started breathing heavily. Then suddenly he collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and was undergoing regular dialysis too," Sooraj Thapar told PTI.

According to Ashiesh Roy's caretaker, the actor's condition had significantly improved over the last few months, Sooraj Thapar said. Post his hospitalisation, the actor said, he had started getting work and had even dubbed for a film last week.

The late actor's sister is now en route from Kolkata to Mumbai and would reach the city in the evening, post which a decision on the last rites will be taken. Ashiesh Roy, who was active in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s, had worked in films such as Emraan Hashmi's Raja Natwarlal and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

On the small screen, he also featured in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Jeannie Aur Juju.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)