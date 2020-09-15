According To Sourav Ganguly, What Hrithik Roshan Has To Do To Be In His Biopic

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo (courtesy hrithikroshan)

Can you guess who is the next guest on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha? Well, it's none other than cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. Earlier this year, reports of a possible biopic of Sourav Ganguly, with actor Hrithik Roshan playing his onscreen persona, flooded social media - neither the former cricketer nor Hrithik had responded to the speculation. For her latest episode, Neha Dhupia picked just that topic and asked Sourav Ganguly if a biopic is being conceptualised. When Sourav thought out loud about who would be his perfect representation in cinema, Neha said perhaps Hrithik would be a good choice. This made way for an ROFL comment from Sourav, who cracked a joke about Hrithik's envy-inducing physique and said he must undergo a physical transformation to be in his biopic: "But he's got to get a body like me first," said Sourav, which cracked up Neha.

Sourav Ganguly made sure that his episode of No Filter Neha turned out to be super fun. The show host described her new guest like this on Instagram: "One of Indian cricket's most legendary captains, find out all that Dada has to say on the latest episode of No Filter Neha." Watch the teaser here:

Sourav Ganguly is currently in Dubai for the upcoming Indian Premier League, which is all set to take off on September 19.

In films, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in action thriller War, ahead of which he starred in Super 30. Hrithik will next be seen in the next instalment of the superhero franchise - Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.