Advertisement

Academy To Host First Overseas Ceremony To Honour Young Filmmakers

The gala on October 14 in the British capital's Leicester Square will be an international first for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Academy To Host First Overseas Ceremony To Honour Young Filmmakers
The Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Oscars Academy will hold its first award ceremony outside the United States next month, handing out prestigious annual student awards in London. The gala on October 14 in the British capital's Leicester Square will be an international first for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose membership has grown sharply more global in recent years. Winners, pre-announced this week, will include Au Revoir Mon Monde, a French animation about a man trapped in a giant fish costume attempting to race across a city as the world ends in a mysterious meteor shower.

Others include an experimental movie about teenage sexual awakening from Taiwan, a short film set during China's 1910 plague outbreak, and a documentary from a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Gold, silver and bronze placements for the winners will be announced at the ceremony, with all winning films eligible to compete at the main Oscars next March.While the 51st Student Academy Awards will be the first full, live award show taking place overseas, segments of Oscars telecasts have previously been presented from overseas.

Diana Ross performed a song from Amsterdam in 1976, Michael Caine introduced the 1991 Oscars from a historic Paris cafe, and the following year's ceremony even featured a live presentation honoring Star Wars creator George Lucas from aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

One-fifth of Academy members are now from outside the US, and more than half of the new members invited to join this year were also from overseas, including Anatomy of a Fall director Justine Triet and the film's star Sandra Hueller.

Past winners at the Academy's student awards include a young Spike Lee, Back To The Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and 007 director Cary Fukunaga.

The invite-only Academy - whose members have achieved excellence in their respective fields, from acting and directing to costume design and makeup - votes for each year's Oscar prizewinners.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Academy, Academy Of Motion Pictures And Sciences, Oscars
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Halle Berry Opens Up About Daughter Nahla's First Heartbreak: "A Little Part Of Me Was Dying"
Academy To Host First Overseas Ceremony To Honour Young Filmmakers
Joe Manganiello On Ex-Wife Sofia Vergara's "He Wanted Kids" Statement: "Simply Not True"
Next Article
Joe Manganiello On Ex-Wife Sofia Vergara's "He Wanted Kids" Statement: "Simply Not True"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com