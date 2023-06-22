About Last Night: Rumoured Couple Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Pictured At Party

Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan attend Karan Mehta's birthday party.

A few months after dismissing rumours of dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actress Palak Tiwari was spotted attending actor Karan Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai. Interestingly, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also at the party. The two were pictured as they arrived separately for the party on Wednesday night. Palak Tiwari, who recently made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opted for a black dress for the occasion. She smiled at the shutterbugs stationed outside the party premises. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also captured arriving at the party. Dressed in a black shirt, Ibrahim waved at the paparazzi before heading inside.

Take a look at Palak and Ibrahim's OOTN here:

Actor Karan Mehta, who was seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat alongside Alaya F, was dressed in an all-black attire for his big day. The actor was also pictured cutting a cake as he interacted with the paparazzi. Here are some pictures of the birthday boy:

Also present at the party was Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. She was accompanied by her fiance Shane Gregoire. The couple looked cute and smiled widely for the cameras. Take a look:

Now coming back to Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, ahead of her big debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak Tiwari told ETimes that her undivided attention is on her career. Palak Tiwari was quoted as saying, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me,” she says, dismissing the rumours. “I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

Last year, Palak Tiwari was subjected to scrutiny after she was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi after being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a car. Reacting to the incident, Palak told Siddharth Kannan: "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. We were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

When asked about her equation with Ibrahim, Palak was quoted saying, "We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari is keeping busy with her next project, The Virgin Tree alongside Sanjay Dutt while Ibrahim is set to make his big fat debut with a film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.