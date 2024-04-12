About Last Night: Orry Met Salman Khan, Arbaaz And Others At Sohail Khan's Eid Party

Orry with Salman Khan. (courtesy: orry)

Internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani had a whole lot of fun at Sohail Khan's Eid party in Mumbai on Thursday. On Friday, Orry shared some pictures from the party on his Instagram stories and he wrote, "All about last night. Eid Mubarak." Our favourite shot has to be the one that features Orry posing with Salman Khan. In another click, Orry is seen posing with Nirvaan Khan. Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma also feature in Orry's album. Don't miss Orry's signature pose in the photos.

Eid is a festival that almost always sees a Salman Khan film release. This year might have been slightly different but the supercar promised that next year he will return to the theatres with a big Eid release. The actor has teamed up with AR Murugadoss (best known for directing Ghajini) for a film titled Sikandar. In his Instagram post, Salman Khan also gave a shout out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan - both Eid releases. Salman Khan wrote in his Instagram post, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo (This year watch Chote Miyan Bade Miyan and Maidaan and the next year meet Sikandar). Wish you all Eid Mubarak."

Orry, who is spotted at almost all celebrity parties in Mumbai, made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.