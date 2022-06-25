About Last Night: Inside Karisma Kapoor's 48th Birthday Festivities

Karisma Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor turned 48 on Saturday and she did it in style. The actress shared snippets from her low-key birthday festivities in the form of a video on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor's OOTD was casual and super comfy. She shared pictures of herself with her birthday cake. In another shot, she can be seen posing with her pet pooch. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post: "Pajamas + Cake = love." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #aboutlastnight and #birthdayvibes. The comments section of Karisma Kapoor's post was filled up with greetings from fans and her Instafam.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor wished the birthday girl by posting a throwback picture and she wrote: "To the pride of our family...This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj Sab bolo. Happy birthday to our Lolo. Just the best sister ever."

Karisma Kapoor's breakout film was the 1996 romantic-drama Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor belongs to a family of actors. She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor are also successful Bollywood actors.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown, which she announced on her Instagram profile earlier this month.