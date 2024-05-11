About Last Night: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Get-Together With Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Farhan, Shibani, Hrithik-Saba pictured together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday night. The couple dined with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The quartet were all smiles as they posed for the lensmen stationed outside a Mumbai eatery. Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar are childhood friends, who have worked together in films like Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan also directed Hrithik Roshan in the film Lakshya. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier in 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film released in theatres in January this year.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018 and they got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala in February 2022. Farhan Akhtar made his debut in Bollywood as a director with Dil Chahta Hai. He made his acting debut with Rock On!! He is best known for his work in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink. Shibani Dandekar is known for hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.