Farhan Akhtar's Reviews Big Girls Don't Cry: 'Well Done'

Image instagrammed by Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: FarhanAkhtar)

Director-actor Farhan Akhtar was all praises for Amazon Prime's new web series Big Girls Don't Cry. The show that released on the streaming platform on Thursday is directed by Nitya Mehra, who also directed Made In Heaven. On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar reviewed the show on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest @nityamehra19 for her incredible work on #biggirlsdontcry .. also couldn't be happier for, or prouder of you @dalaiallegedly .. keep shining beautiful girl. My compliments to the cast and crew. Well done. Do watch it folks .. streaming on Prime."

Take a look at Farhan's post below:

A few weeks back, Ananya Panday introduced us to the cast of Big Girls Don't Cry by posting a video on her Instagram handle. In the clip, the cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood decides to pay a surprise visit to Ananya Panday's dressing room. Initially nervous, the girls soon express their desire for Ananya to promote their show through magazine covers, billboards, chat shows, and more. As the conversation progresses, Ananya Panday learns about their show and encourages them to do something big. Finally, the girls create a DIY billboard for the promotion of their series.

Big Girls Don't Cry has been directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani. It boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast that features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.