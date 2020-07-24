Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Son Tests COVID-19 Positive. Singer Found Negative

Abhijeet Bhattacharya shared this photo (courtesy abhijeetbhattacharya)

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, speaking to Indian Express in an interview, said that his son Dhruv Bhattacharya tested positive for coronavirus. Dhruv, who is a Mumbai-based restaurateur, showed no symptoms of the virus but had to get the test done because of his international travel plans, said Abhijeet. "Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough." Dhruv Bhattacharya is currently in home quarantine, the singer told the publication: "He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry."

Asked about his health, Abhijeet revealed that he is currently busy with shoots in Kolkata. Before joining the sets, he had to take a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found negative, Abhijeet told Indian Express: "I am shooting in Kolkata, and the rule is that only if you have tested negative for coronavirus, can you get on sets. So I had tested negative, and I continue to shoot."

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested coronavirus positive. They are currently in the hospital. House staff members of celebs such as Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's driver also tested positive for the virus. Rekha's bungalow was sealed after a security guard was found COVID-19 positive. Several TV celebrities have also revealed their coronavirus diagnosis.

India has over 12 lakh positive cases of the coronavirus with Maharashtra being the worst affected state. After months of lockdown, the country is in unlock mode, which is a phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions across states.