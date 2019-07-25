Abhay Deol Shares ROFL Meme On Why He's Often M.I.A

Abhay Deol shared this meme. (Image courtesy: abhaydeol)

Abhay Deol accepts memes and jokes on himself sportingly and he often posts them on his social media pages with a punch. On Thursday, the Socha Na Tha actor shared a meme referencing his less-than-frequent onscreen appearances with a reassuring note quoting lyrics from Lenny Kravitz's song It Ain't Over Til It's Over. The meme, divided into two parts, had a picture of Abhay, with his name written on it, juxtaposed with an empty space marked 'Ab-nahi-hay'. Abhay Deol captioned it, "Illustrates very well a question I get asked by the people and the press all the time. 'Why do we not see you more often on the big screen?' It's a loaded question, one I cannot answer in short. Maybe one day I will write a book about it. But then, I've already raked up enough trouble over the years, a book might land too many punches!"

"But for all of you who want more let me tell you that I have 3 films in post-production and I'm starting two more. As the great Lenny Kravitz once sang, 'It Ain't Over Til It's Over'," he added.

Here's Abhay Deol's post:

Abhay, best-known for his roles in films like Ahista Ahista, Dev.D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Manorama Six Feet Under, earlier told IANS that he purposely stayed away from the 'commercial formulaic crowd.' He said, "I went to an art college and (what they said) that stayed with me - 'If we even see a line plagiarised by you in one of our exams, you're kicked out of school, no questions asked'. So, I think that set the mind inspired by the journey of 'Oh wow, that means it is totally left up to me to discover myself'. So, that led me away from those (typical) roles."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Abhay Deol shared another sample of his sense of humour with his ROFL response to a troll who called him 'hairy' and 'old.' Take a look:

Last seen in Netflix original film Chopsticks, Abhay Deol is currently awaiting the release of Line of Descent, Bounty Hunters and Jungle Cry.

