'Lost My Razor': Abhay Deol's Response To Troll Who Called Him 'Hairy' And 'Old'

Actor Abhay Deol spotted a comment on one of his previous shirtless selfies that made him "LOL." The Dev.D actor shared the screenshot of a comment, attempting to troll him as "hairy, old-looking man" and wrote "made me LOL." However, the real gold lies in the hashtags that Abhay Deol added to the post, which when broken down, reads: "Lost my razor", "can't do s**t about ageing" and "wait till your turn comes, love." Abhay Deol also attached a glimpse of the post, that prompted the troll to comment on his age and it's one from September 2018, which the actor had shared from one of his biking sessions. "Bare bear on a bike path," he had captioned the post and we spotted some more interesting hashtags: "#dontcareifyoudontlikechesthair #nofilter #allnatural #hashtag."

Take a look at Abhay Deol's response to the troll here:

Here's the shirtless selfie Abhay is talking about:

Barring a few occasional trolls, Abhay Deol's Instafam doesn't mind... aheam... shirtless photos of him at all. "You get what you're looking for so be aware of your thoughts," Abhay Instagrammed one of his morning selfies. And if browse through his Insta feed, there are more, actually. No complaints, absolutely no complaints.

Now, there's one more actor whose shirtless selfies have the potential to burn up Instagram just like Abhay Deol - Rahul Khanna. We'll let his photos do the talking.

Abhay Deol is best known for films like Dev.D, Aisha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. He was last seen in horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu and currently features on Netflix release Chopsticks. His Tamil debut Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai is also lined-up for release.

