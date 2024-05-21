Abdu Rozik's Dear Friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reacts To His Engagement To Amira: 'So Happy For Him'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: leo_Ready_F_BTL)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik took everyone by surprise when he shared the news of his engagement with his fans on Instagram. Now, Abdu's close friend and Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has opened up about his wedding and also sent across her best wishes. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Nimrit shared, “I honestly haven't had the chance to speak ‘speak' to him but I have definitely sent out my wishes. I am so happy for him. I think life for him has come full circle and I am so excited that he is starting this new chapter in his life. We are still in touch very much.”

For the unversed, while inside the Bigg Boss house, Abdu had confided in Sajid Khan that he was in love with Nimrit.

Tajikistani singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik recently thrilled fans with the news of his engagement. A day after announcing the happy news, he dropped pictures of exchanging rings with his girlfriend, whose face he didn't reveal. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abdu delved details about his would-be-wife. Abdu told Hindustan Times, "Her name is Amira and she is 19 years old. She is studying business administration in a university in Sharjah. She lives here and we both will make our home together here only. She is the most beautiful girl I have ever met.”

“Our engagement function was amazing, we all enjoyed a lot. Both of our families were present to bless us. I feel like I have become a real man now. Amira and I both understand and respect each other, so it's a happy relationship,” added the Chota Bhaijaan singer.

Abdu's wedding is set to take place in July 7 in Sharjah.