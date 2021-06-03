Aashka Goradia And Her Husband Set The Instagram On Fire With A Kiss. See Pic

Aashka Goradia with her husband Brent Goble. (Image courtesy: @aashkagoradia)

TV actress Aashka Goradia frequently steals the limelight on social media. We often get glimpses of Aashka's stunning beach pictures and PDA moments with her husband Brent Goble on her Instagram handle. On Thursday, the actress, who has been staying with Brent in the US, treated her fans to a loved-up picture of the couple on the platform. In the picture, Aashka and Brent can be seen kissing each other beside the swimming pool on a bright sunny day. Aashka looks gorgeous in her black-and-white polka dot swimming outfit. Brent is showing off his shirtless look in the frame.

Aashka's post also features a beautiful picture of a sunset view near West Shores Lake. In the series, we see a video as well in which Brent can be seen doing a backflip in the pool. In her caption, Aashka wrote, "Beautiful day." She used hashtags such as #perfectsky #beautifulday #sunny #warm #withmylove #today and #everyday.

Actresses Juhi Parmar and Tina Dutta reacted to Aashka's post in the comment section. Juhi dropped a few red heart emojis. Tina posted some nazar amulet emojis along with black heart emojis.

Aashka Goradia is truly a water baby. In May, Aashka had posted a jaw-dropping picture of herself and her husband Brent on Instagram. In the picture, the couple can be seen performing yoga on the beach. Aashka looks super gorgeous in a yellow bikini and Brent is sporting green swimming trunks. The actress wrote a motivational note in her caption. "Take your financial matters in your hands. Get rich, stay rich. Get aligned, stay balanced," an excerpt from her post read.

Both Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble had tested positive for COVID-19 in April. The couple recovered from the virus in May. Aashka Goradia married Brent Goble in 2017. Brent is an American businessman.

In terms of work, Aashka Goradia appeared in TV shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer, Naagin, Daayan and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.