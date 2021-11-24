Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen, A Helicopter And A Saree. Need We Say More?

Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen shared an update on her show Aarya 2 and she did it in style. The 46-year-old actress shared a motion poster of the series on her Instagram profile. In the brief video, Sushmita can be seen sitting in a helicopter with a gun in her hand. She can be seen dressed in a white saree and her expressions are super intense. The actress also revealed that the trailer of the series will release on Thursday. Sharing the motion poster, Sushmita Sen wrote: "Trailer coming. Aarya 2. The sherni is back! Sabko batao! Be a share-ni. Official trailer of Hotstar Specials Aarya Season2 drops tomorrow."

See the post shared by Sushmita Sen here:

In Aarya, Sushmita Sen co-starred with Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani among others. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen's comeback after five years. It showcased Sushmita Sen's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight.

Aarya was also nominated in the Best Drama Series category at this year's International Emmys, which took place this week. However, it lost to the Israeli production Tehran.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.