Aaradhya's Women Empowerment Speech Leaves Parents Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan Mesmerised

Aaradhya at her school's annual day event. (Image courtesy: aradhya_bachchan_ )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Saturday after videos of her performance at her school's annual day event surfaced on the Internet. The little champ once again proved that she's a born star. Dressed in a green-and-red saree, Aaradhya took the centre-stage to deliver a powerful speech on women empowerment on Friday and needless to say, parents Aishwarya-Abhishek and granddad Amitabh Bachchan were proud of her. The video of Aaradhya's speech is going crazy viral on social media. The clips of her speech were shared by fan clubs dedicated to the little munchkin.

In the clip, Aaradhya can be heard saying: "I am Kanya. I am the dream. The dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world. A world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where the knowledge will come from the book of life flowing freely through the river of humanity. For we are Naaris, we are Kanyas. We are no less."

The video also features proud dad Abhishek recording the segment on his phone.

Other than Aaradhya's speech video, several clips of her dancing to a folk song have also been doing the rounds on the Internet. The fanpage, which shared the videos, also posted pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, her mother Brinda Rai, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her daughter Navya, Gauri Khan and Mukesh Ambani enjoying the performance by the little ones.

The annual day event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Farhan Khan.