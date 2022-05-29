'Aap Mahapurush Ho': Director Advait Chandan Shares A Heartfelt Note For Aamir Khan Ahead Of Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Launch

Advait Chandan shared a BTS picture of Aamir Khan from the sets. (courtesy: advaitchandan)

As the time is nearing for the launch ofLaal Singh Chaddha trailer, the makers are keeping the momentum high by dropping a post on their social media handle. Recently, the director of the film Advait Chandan shared a long note on his Instagram handle appreciating Aamir Khan. Along with the note, he also shared a BTS picture from the sets, wherein Aamir can be seen in an army uniform with black marks on his face. In the note, Advait thanked the actor for bringing out the best in him and encouraging him on his lowest days.

Calling Aamir Khan Mahapurush, Advait Chandan wrote, "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well. Today as our trailer is about to go live I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days. You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assiant director, the best continuity supervisor... The sharpest editor, the most generous producer ! Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho... balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin...Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush.... ;-) Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait"

Here have a look:

The trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha will launch during the second timeout during the first innings of the IPL 2022 Finale today. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

Kareena Kapoor also gave a shout on her Instagram handle ahead of the trailer launch. The actress reshared the post, which read, "#LaalSinghChaddha trailer out tonight. #Repost @aamirkhanproduction Experience Laal Singh Chaddha's world today. Watch the #LaalSinghChaddha trailer in the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals!"

Here have a look:



Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.