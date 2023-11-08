Aamir Khan's Son Junaid To Portray A Transwoman In A Play: Report

Image instagrammed by Avinash Gowariker. (Courtesy: AvinashGowariker)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films, will reportedly portray a transwoman in an upcoming play Strictly Unconventional. As per a News 18 report, Junaid will be wearing a churidar suit and a wig for the role. News 18 quoted a source saying, "The play has multiple relationship stories and Junaid Khan is part of two of them. Both roles are poles apart. In one, which is worth immense praise, he will be seen playing a transwoman. He will be seen donning a churidar kameez and a wig. It is going to be performed in the evening of November 15th at Prithvi Theatre." Junaid Khan made his debut in theatre in 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children, a satire on the absurdity of war. Junaid has actively been performing in theatre for more than 5 years.

Junaid Khan will make his debut in films in a project titled Maharaj, which will collaboratively be made by Yash Raj Films and OTT giant Netflix, reported news agency PTI. "The first two projects to come out of this partnership are thriller series The Railway Men and Maharaj, a film marking the acting debut of superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan," the PTI report stated.

Set in 1800, Maharaj is reportedly inspired by true events and it will showcase the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society. Besides Junaid, the film will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and it will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son with his first wife Reena Dutta. Junaid has a sister, Ira Khan. Aamir is also a dad to Azad with ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.