Aamir Khan Shares Belated Birthday Wish For 'Didi' Lata Mangeshkar

Aamir Khan and Lata Mangeshkar photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday

Aamir Khan shared a birthday wish for her on Tuesday

"Wishing you many happy returns of the day," he tweeted

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday. Actor Aamir Khan's birthday wish came a little late but it was totally worth the wait. The actor, in whose films Lata Mageshkar has sung several popular tracks like O Paalan Hare (Lagaan), Phoolon Ke Is Shehar Mein and Mere Sathiya (Parampara), wrote: "Dearest Didi, belated happy birthday. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. Respect and warm regards. Love." Aamir Khan was honoured with the Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in 2017. The award is given in the honour of Lata Mangeshkar's father Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Check out Aamir Khan's tweet here:

Dearest Didi, belated happy birthday. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.

Respect and warm regards

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2020

On Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, actor Anil Kapoor wrote about their telephonic conversation during the lockdown and how her "words of encouragement" worked like "a vitamin boost" for him. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal and legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar ji. Your voice and songs are timeless! Talking to you on the phone during this lockdown and listening to your words of encouragement was like a vitamin boost for me! Thank you for always being so supportive!"

Happy Birthday to the phenomenal & legendary singer @mangeshkarlata Ji, your voice and songs are timeless! Talking to you on the phone during this lockdown and listening to your words of encouragement was like a vitamin boost for me! Thank you for always being so supportive! pic.twitter.com/2Uvsgwv3Lx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 28, 2020

Singer Asha Bhosle also wished her sister by sharing a picture from their childhood. Here's the photo we are talking about:

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar has sung hits like Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Tere Liye, Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh, Jiya Jale, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and Main Chali Main Chali, among many others.

She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.