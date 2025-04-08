Aamir Khan's Perfectionism Causes Delay In <i>Lahore 1947</i>, Says Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is all set to wow fans with his upcoming film Jaat. The Gopichand Malineni directorial will be released on April 10. While fans are counting the days, Sunny recently shared an update about his other film — Lahore 1947.

Originally slated for a Republic Day weekend release this year, Lahore 1947 has now been delayed. The reason? Extra time in post-production. According to Sunny Deol, producer Aamir Khan is aiming for nothing less than perfection — and that means taking a little longer to get everything just right.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol shared, "Woh film (Lahore 1947) definitely aa rahi hai. Woh kya huya woh film maine pehle shuru ki thi. Uski kaafi shooting poori khatam ho chuki hai. And uske baad maine Jaat shuru ki hai. But usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir (Khan) is the producer and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything. (That film is definitely coming. I started that before and its shooting has also wrapped. I started Jaat after that. But that is taking slightly more time because Aamir Khan is the producer and he's aiming for perfection in editing).”

Lahore 1947 marks a much-anticipated reunion between Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi. The duo has previously delivered iconic films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Lahore 1947 also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles.

Coming back to Jaat, the action thriller boasts a stellar star cast including Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

The project has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, TG Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.