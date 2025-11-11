Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra React To Delhi Blast: "Hoping For Answers Soon"

Prominent celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar have expressed their condolences over the deaths caused by the bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

At least ten people lost their lives after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."

Aamir Khan Productions shared, "Our deepest condolences to the families grieving the tragic loss of loved ones in the Delhi blast. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this difficult time."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas uploaded a story on Instagram, describing the visuals from the incident as "devastating."

"It's devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and my condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert," she wrote.

Karan Johar penned, "My heart goes out to all the victims and the ones affected by the recent tragedy in New Delhi. Sending all my love and prayers to the families. Please stay safe and alert during this time."

Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow on X, writing, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again."

Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again. 🙏🏼 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 11, 2025

The blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving behind mangled bodies and damaged vehicles in the busy area. A high alert has been declared in Delhi. The Delhi Police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs indicated possible terror links.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 Delhi Shoot Pushed After Red Fort Blast