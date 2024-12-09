Aamir Khan Confirms Discussing Film With Shah Rukh And Salman: "I Brought This Up, It Will Happen Soon"

The biggest superstars of the nation, the Khan trio - Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have never done a film together. Aamir was recently asked about this when he attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, and his reply was a Bollywood lover's dream come true. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor confirmed that the three of them have discussed doing a film together and are waiting for the right kind of script. Aamir even confessed that when the three of them met together six months back, he was the one to initiate this conversation.

"About six months back, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were together and we did speak about this. I was the person who brought this up and told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together. I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and were, 'Yes, we must do a film together. The three of us'. Hopefully, it will happen soon. It will need the right kind of story. So, we'll have to wait for the right script. We are all looking forward to it," Aamir said.

This is not the first time that Aamir expressed his excitement about working with Shah Rukh and Salman in a film together. When he appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show this year, he had said, "I recently met both Shah Rukh and Salman when both of them were together. I told them that we are working in the film industry for so many years, we need to do a movie together. It will be unfair to the audiences if we do not collaborate during our film careers. At least we should share screen space in one film," when asked about a possible collaboration between the three.

Even Kareena Kapoor would love to be a part of this film. During an interview with The Week, the actress said she would want to star in a film that has all the three Khans. "It's about time that somebody casts all three of them and makes a good film," she said.

On the work front, Aamir's much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par will release next year, which was slated to release in December 2024.



