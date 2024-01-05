Aamir Khan And Daughter Ira In A Picture-Perfect Moment From Her Wedding To Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira.

The pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding keep getting better and better. Ira and fitness trainer Nupur got married in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends earlier this week. Speaking of the wedding, a picture-perfect moment of the father-daughter duo is going viral on social media. In the picture, father of the bride Aamir Khan can be seen hugging Ira. Aww. Also, we got a glimpse of the groom Nupur Shikhare, in a rather casual outfit, in the backdrop.

Check out the viral picture here:

Ira Khan's cousin and actor Zayn Marie also shared pictures from Ira and Nupur's wedding on Instagram and she wrote, "SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much."

Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer. He has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."