Aahana Kumra Makes A Splash On Instagram With Monsoon Edition Pics

What's Aahana Kumra's favourite season? Looks like the correct answer is monsoon. The 36-year-old actress filled up her Instagram with a bunch of photos from her pool time and her Instafam loves them. With the photos, Aahana Kumra embraced the monsoon in its full glory, which inspired her to caption them with pieces from her poetry diaries. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress looks every bit stunning in her monsoon special avatar - she sports a black, cut-out bikini in the photos. Aahana's posts were flooded with the fire and the red heart emojis shared by her fans, who cheered for her.

Just days ago, The Accidental Prime Minister actress shared this "transformation Tuesday" video, with which, she literally made a splash on Instagram:

Apart from being a water baby, Aahana Kumra is also a major beach bum. Here's when she enjoyed a gorgeous sunset at the beach: "Sunset is my favourite colour! It makes me want to race to the sea and be drenched in love! And always a hope for a better tomorrow!"

On Earth Day, she shared these photos from when she went under water diving in Australia: "Went through some of my most favourite moments lived! Throwback to Australia and the first time I dived in the open waters!"

In terms of work, Aahana Kumra is best known for starring in films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister and The Blueberry Hunt. She has also featured in a bunch of short films such as Siberia, Dreaming Awake, Ek Tha Main and Queen Of Hearts. On television, she's featured in shows such as Agent Radhav and Yudh. Aahana Kumra's resume also includes web shows such as Rangbaaz, Bombers and Sandwiched Forever.