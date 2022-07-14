Tara Sutaria Has An Announcement To Make And Aadar Jain 'Can't Wait' For It

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria wears many hats. In addition to being an actress, Tara is also a trained singer who has often given fans glimpses of her singing prowess on shows and interviews. Now, ahead of her new release, Ek Villain Returns, Tara has shared an image in which she is seen in a recording studio behind the microphone, presumably getting ready to sing a song. In the caption, Tara said, “Been waiting a long time to share the largest part of who I am with you all…It's almost here. You ready?” While fans of the actress flooded the comments section with compliments, it is the response from Tara's boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain that caught our attention. He said, "Can't wait,” with a heart-eye emoji.

On Wednesday, Tara Sutaria dropped another bunch of images, this time with her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor. Several of the candid images feature the actors making funny faces at each other. In the caption, Tara said, “When we're not busy being Villains, we're busy being absolute buffoons. Presenting our alter ego's - Ami and Timi Masi. And yes… the cheek pinching is a saga.”

Didn't we tell you that Tara Sutaria has several talents? The actress recently also shared a post of her charcoal sketches, all of which are frameworthy. “Charcoal sketches were such a big part of my life! I've promised myself I'll get back to it.. Thought I'd share some of the people I've drawn from when I was 11-18/19,” with a heart emoji.

See the post here:

Here's another image of the actress looking stunning as always with the caption – “Was probably listening to jazz/dreaming of a second lunch.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, which will release in theatres on July 29.