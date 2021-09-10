A Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur

Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Bollywood stars have filled up Instagram with Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on social media. However, the one that has our heart was posted by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. She posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur worshipping lord Ganesha. While son Jeh is missing from the album, Kareena also gave her Instafam a glimpse of the clay Ganpati made by son Taimur, 4. "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim's cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son Jeh on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. In her piece for Humans Of Bombay, Kareena Kapoor once said, "Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker."