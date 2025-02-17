A <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Update: Kriti Sanon Begins Filming - "Such A Good Feeling"

Kriti Sanon has officially started filming for Aanand L. Rai's upcoming project, Tere Ishk Mein, in which she stars alongside Dhanush.

She shared the exciting update with her fans on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of the film's clapboard. "Day 1. Let's go! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @cypplofficial Such a good feeling being back on set... Doing what I love the most!" she captioned the photo.

The actress will portray the character Mukti, while Dhanush will take on the role of Shankar in the film.

A source close to the development said, "Filming started with Dhanush a few days back, and today, Kriti begins her shoot.."

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

Tere Ishk Mein marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai, following their successful films Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The movie is set to hit theatres on November 28.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon's most recent project was Do Patti, where she not only starred but also made her debut as a producer.