'A Piece Of Heaven': Sunny Leone Shares Glimpse Of Her Mumbai Apartment

Sunny Leone shared this pic (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared a new pic on Instagram

"And let Mumbai's nice weather begin!" wrote Sunny

Sunny Leone was ready for the surprise Mumbai rains on Monday

Hello there, Sunny Leone! The actress shared a snippet of her home in Mumbai in a recent Instagram post and it indeed is a piece of paradise. "And let Mumbai's nice weather begin! Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home!" Sunny Leone captioned her photo, in which, she can be seen enjoying the October showers. Dressed in monochrome swimwear, Sunny Leone was ready for the surprise Mumbai rains on Monday. Sunny Leone's outdoor space comes with a glass fence, offering an unobstructed, stunning view of the cityscape. Sunny Leone lives in Mumbai with her family - husband Daniel Weber and kids Noah, Asher and Web.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

There are glimpses of Sunny Leone's Mumbai home in some of her Instagram posts, including the one in which she pranks her husband with a challenge video. Here, take a look:

During the pandemic last year, Sunny Leone revealed to her Instafam that she had flown to a safe haven in Los Angeles, where also she has a home, for the safety of her kids. Months later, Sunny Leone flew back to Mumbai with her family.

In terms of work, Sunny Leone currently appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha. The actress stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, among others.