A Page From Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz's Maternity Diaries

Ileana D'Cruz shared this picture. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, shared a clip of her bay bump on her Instagram stories on Friday morning. In the picture, Ileana can be seen in a black co-ord set of sorts as she poses in front of the mirror. She captioned the clip, "Cooking up quite the bun." During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram last month, when asked about her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote, "Honestly, there's so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word -humbling. May get more into detail if it's something you guys want to know more about."

See Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

In May, the actress shared this picture of her baby bump and she wrote "Bump alert."

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April this year. She shared this picture and wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Earlier, Ileana had shared pictures from her "babymoon" at a beach destination. She also shared a blurry picture of her partner on social media and dedicated a lovely note to him. "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," read an excerpt from her post.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.