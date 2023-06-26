Someone Please Explain To Twinkle Khanna What Mom Dimple Kapadia Is Doing Here

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna has given a shout out to her cousin, actor Karan Kapadia. She has shared a video on Instagram celebrating Karan's latest song Tere Bina. She has also declared that it is “already my favourite song of the year.” In the video, Twinkle Khanna's mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is seen vibing to the latest song. She looks so cool. A few seconds later, she is joined by Karan. Appreciating the track and Karan's efforts, Twinkle Khanna said, “This is all things amazing! Karan Kapadia just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of the year.” She also dropped a note for her mother. It read, “P.S: And, I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions fox me on a daily basis.” The video became an instant hit on social media. Karan Kapadia, who made his Bollywood debut with Blank, dropped a “love you” note for Twinkle Khanna.

Actress Gauhaur Khan spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “I absolutely love your mom. Dimple [Kapadia] ma'am is the coolest.” Actress Tisca Chopra said, “DK[Dimple Kapadia]ayyyyyy killing it!” Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped red hearts under the post. Singer Rimi Nique, who has lent her voice to Tere Bin, wrote a thank you note for Twinkle Khanna. “Aww, I love this. Thank you for the support!”

Here is the video we are talking about:

Tere Bina was released on June 25. It has been sung by Karan Kapadia, Rimi Nique and Sushil Bawa. Adam Jai Malvi composed the music. You can listen to the song here:

Dimple Kapadia was last seen in the web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. The series also starred Angira Dhar, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Deepak Dobriyal.