Madhavan And His Superbikes (In Plural) - A Love Story

We all know R Madhavan as one of the finest actors in the country but did you know that he is also an ardent bike enthusiast? Thanks to a joint Instagram post shared by director of photography Aravind Kamalanathan and Madhavan, we came across the actor's stellar collection of superbikes". Madhavan, in the video, is seen riding some of his bikes like Yamaha V Max, 1700cc V4 1997 BHP, Indian Roadmaster 1811cc Twin 100 BHP, Honda Gold Wing 2022 1833 cc six cylinders automatic DCT and Triumph Rocket 3 R 2500cc Chrome edition, in a parking space. Madhavan's stand-out collection of bikes is certainly a treat to the eyes. Posting the video, Aravind Kamalanathan wrote, “Actor Maddy with his superbikes.” In the comments, Madhavan replied, “If only I could.”

Fans were equally impressed with R. Madhavan's jaw-dropping bikes. One of them wrote, “Holy smokes…a gold wing too.” Another person said, “Wow great sir ji.”

Many people, referring to R Madhavan's character in 3 Idiots, commented: “Abba maan gaye (father is convinced).” For context: R. Madhavan played Farhan Qureshi, a college student with a passion for photography, who studied engineering to appease his father in the 2009 film.

The video also reminded many of the “basement scenes in RHTDM (Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein).”

Weeks ago, R. Madhavan gave a special shout out to the Indian team at the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. His son Vedaant Madhavan also competed in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. That's not all. Vedaant also became the flagbearer of the 24-member Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. Posting the video from the ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023, R. Madhavan wrote, “Goooo INDIAAAA. ALL THE VERY VERY BEST. #youthcommonwealthgames2023 @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb.”

On the work front, R Madhavan is all set to co-star with Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl's upcoming supernatural thriller. The project will mark Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's first collaboration together.