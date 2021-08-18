A Glimpse Of Mouni Roy's 'Happy Days,' Sorry 'Beach Days'

A still from the video featuring Mouni Roy.(Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress Mouni Roy sure is a stunner and proof of that is her Instagram feed. The 35-year-old actress never fails to treat her fans with new and old fabulous pictures of herself on social media. On Wednesday, Mouni Roy dropped a new video on Instagram. The video features several pictures of Mouni Roy from her recent vacation in Maldives. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen enjoying herself at the travel destination. She can be seen dressed in a floral co-ord set. While some pictures feature Mouni Roy posing on the beach, others capture her enjoying herself in the sea. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni Roy wrote: "Beach days = happy days." Many fans of the actress commented on her post. "It's just perfect," a fan commented on Mouni Roy's post.

Yesterday, Mouni had dropped another video from her vacation. The video features the actress chilling on the deck of a boat. She looks as pretty as ever in an orange gown. She captioned the post with a sea wave emoji.

Earlier this week, Mouni added several pictures to her Maldives diaries on Instagram.

Mouni Roy is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She has been a part of shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.