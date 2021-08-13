'Footloose And Fancy Free': Mouni Roy Is Busy Being Stunning In The Maldives

Mouni Roy shared this photo (courtesy imouniroy)

Oh, Mouni Roy, why you do this? If you are looking for the 35-year-old actress, you can find her in the Maldives, enjoying the sea, the sand and the sun. On Friday morning, Mouni Roy checked into Instagram with just a snippet of how fabulous her days in the Maldives are. Looks like Mouni's Friday began with some major chill time on the sun deck - in her Instagram postcard, she can be seen soaking up the sun in a powder blue bikini, styled with a matching sarong. Mouni Roy's braided hairdo adds oodles of chic to her Maldives-special look. Mouni's sartorial choices are actually a reflection of her present mood, which she described with a song by Jack Hylton: "Footloose And Fancy Free."

Here's how Mouni Roy is being stunning in the Maldives.

Mouni Roy also summed up her current feels with the Maroon 5 song Girls Like You. "Fire," commented her friend, actress Vidya Malavade.

Mouni Roy currently appears to be in the Maldives for a photoshoot - on her Instagram stories, she shared glimpses of her prep sessions with her team.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen in a music video titled Baithe Baithe, in which she co-starred with Angad Bedi. Her spy thriller London Confidential premiered on ZEE5 on September 18 last year. Before that, the actress starred in Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.