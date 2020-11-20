A Flashback Friday Quiz From Karisma Kapoor Only A True Fan Would Ace

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Fridays are reserved from Karisma Kapoor's fun-filled quiz sessions and this one was no different. The 46-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and dug out a photo of herself from her early days in Bollywood. Karisma sports a true-blue retro look in the throwback, styling a crop sweater and pants with pony tails. "Yup that's me. Guess the film?" wrote Karisma. Trust Karisma's Instafam to answer these questions correctly, which they did this time too. Karisma's photo is from her Haseena Maan Jaayegi days, the 1999 film in which she co-starred with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra. Vikram Phadnis, who was the Costume Designer for Haseena Maan Jaayegi, was one of the first ones to drop a comment on Karisma's post.

Flashback Fridays are preceded by Throwback Thursdays and Karisma Kapoor knows it best. Craving a holiday, Karisma shared one of her favourite memories from a trip to Italy and wrote: "Who else feels like travelling?" We all do, Karisma.

Here are some other times Karisma Kapoor quizzed her Instafam with throwback photos from the Nineties' films. PS - we love all her looks.

Karisma Kapoor is best known for starring in films such as Raja Hindustani, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, among others. In terms of work, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. She recently featured in an advert for a fashion label with sister Kareena Kapoor.