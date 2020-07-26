A Film On Coronavirus Pandemic, Courtesy Directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta And Subhash Kapoor

L-R: Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose last project Thappad release earlier this year, will now produce an anthology film based on the coronavirus pandemic. He will also direct a story in the anthology along with four other directors - Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor. Anubhav Sinha announced his collaboration with the four directors on Sunday by reposting trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Instagram post. The film will showcase how people have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's official... After Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to produce an anthology film (not titled yet)... Based on stories and experiences from Coronavirus pandemic... Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor will direct a story in this anthology film," stated Taran Adarsh in his post.

The details about the cast of the film are still under wrap. Take a look at Anubha Sinha's post:

Anubhav Sinha recently trended big time on social media after he announced in a tweet that he has "resigned" from Bollywood. "Enough! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means," he tweeted on Tuesday and the next day, in subsequent tweets, wrote: "Bollywood was, Hindi films will," expressing that he has disassociated himself from "Bollywood" and not from the Hindi film industry. Anubhav Sinha's tweet of "resignation" was preceded by similar tweets from Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

Take a look at what Anubhav Sinha tweeted on July 21-22:

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Bollywood was. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Hindi Films will. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Read Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta's tweets here:

... It never existed in the first place. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 21, 2020

What's Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I'll always be. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 21, 2020

Anubhav Sinha is known for directing films that highlight social issues like Article 15, Mulk and Gulaab Gang.