A Film On Coronavirus Pandemic, Courtesy Directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta And Subhash Kapoor

Anubhav Sinha will also produce the anthology

A Film On Coronavirus Pandemic, Courtesy Directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta And Subhash Kapoor

L-R: Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights

  • Anubhav Sinha announced the news on Sunday
  • He reposted trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Instagram post
  • The details about the cast of the film is still under wrap
New Delhi:

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose last project Thappad release earlier this year, will now produce an anthology film based on the coronavirus pandemic. He will also direct a story in the anthology along with four other directors - Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor. Anubhav Sinha announced his collaboration with the four directors on Sunday by reposting trade analyst Taran Adarsh's Instagram post. The film will showcase how people have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It's official... After Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to produce an anthology film (not titled yet)... Based on stories and experiences from Coronavirus pandemic... Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor will direct a story in this anthology film," stated Taran Adarsh in his post.

The details about the cast of the film are still under wrap. Take a look at Anubha Sinha's post:

Anubhav Sinha recently trended big time on social media after he announced in a tweet that he has "resigned" from Bollywood. "Enough! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means," he tweeted on Tuesday and the next day, in subsequent tweets, wrote: "Bollywood was, Hindi films will," expressing that he has disassociated himself from "Bollywood" and not from the Hindi film industry. Anubhav Sinha's tweet of "resignation" was preceded by similar tweets from Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

Take a look at what Anubhav Sinha tweeted on July 21-22:

Read Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta's tweets here:

Anubhav Sinha is known for directing films that highlight social issues like Article 15, Mulk and Gulaab Gang.

Comments
anubhav sinha anthologyhansal mehta anubhav sinha

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india