A Family Affair Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron In A Messy Workplace Romance

The makers of romantic comedy A Family Affair dropped its trailer on Wednesday. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in lead roles. The film, produced by the team behind Anyone but You, revolves around Zara Ford (Joey King), who discovers that her single mother Brooke (Nicole Kidman) is having an affair with her self-absorbed, movie star boss Chris Cole (Zac Efron). The trailer teases a perfect blend of humour and heartfelt moments. It also includes a dramatic confrontation between Zara and her mother. “I am starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father died,” Brooke confesses, only for Zara to respond with a sharp, “No. You did not just say that.”

The official synopsis read, "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

ICYDK: This marks the third collaboration between Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, following The Paperboy (2012) and the upcoming film The Butler. Joey King, best known for her role as Elle Evans in Netflix's Kissing Booth trilogy, leads the cast. At the same time, Zac Efron returns to Netflix after his performance as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and his reality show Down to Earth. Nicole Kidman previously starred in Netflix's The Prom.

Originally slated for a November 2023 release, A Family Affair was delayed to 2024 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon, the film is produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, with executive producers Michelle Morrissey, Alyssa Altman, and Solomon. A Family Affair, set to premiere on June 28, also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates in key roles.