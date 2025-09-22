A <i>Drishyam 3</i> Update: Mohanlal Begins Filming. See Pics From Puja Ceremony

The makers have finally started the shooting of Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 on Monday. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Mohanlal shared the photos from the puja ceremony, a ritual to mark the beginning of the film's shoot.

The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event.

In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and pooja with the cast and crew of the movie.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Bringing Georgekutty's world alive once again. Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja."



Background

The Drishyam series began in 2013 with the story of Georgekutty, a cable TV operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a crime.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2021, continued the story years later. Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier indicated that Drishyam 3 would be a natural progression of Georgekutty's journey and would not follow the complex thriller format of the previous part.

The franchise has been remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and was also adapted in Chinese, making it one of the most widely remade Indian film series.

Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam.

Mohanlal is also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Reacting to the honour, Mohanlal told ANI that he considers the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. He noted that the recognition has returned to Malayalam cinema after two decades. "This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," he said.

With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in films across genres and languages. While best known for his work in Malayalam cinema, he has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.

Over the years, he has received several awards, including National Film Awards, the Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.

(With inputs from ANI)