A <I>Coolie</I> Update: Rajinikanth's Film Gets A Release Date. Bonus - New Poster

The much-anticipated release date for Rajinikanth's action-packed entertainer Coolie is finally here.

On Friday, Sun Pictures revealed that the film will arrive in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. The announcement was made via their official X handle with a punchy post that read, "Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th."

Alongside the announcement, the makers also unveiled a striking new poster of the film, featuring Rajinikanth in a rugged bearded avatar.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie boasts an ensemble cast including Upendra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also gearing up for the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Titled Jailer 2, the project was officially announced on the occasion of Makar Sankranti with a special promo that featured director Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Expressing his excitement and gratitude, Nelson shared the news on X, saying, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficial and thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."