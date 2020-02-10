Oscars 2020: From Priyanka Chopra To Team Parasite - 'Congratulations For Shattering The Glass Ceiling'

Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra didn't attend the 92nd Academy Awards this year

Priyanka Chopra didn't attend the Oscars this year but was certainly in an Oscars state of mind. The 37-year-old actress was just as overwhelmed as the rest of us by South Korean film Parasite's historic win at the 92nd Academy Awards and tweeted fulsome praise after it took home four Oscars. Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is the first ever non-English film to have won Best Picture at the Oscars, not to mention Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, Best Original Screenplay and also Best International Feature. In her tweet, Priyanka shared a picture of the victorious Team Parasite with their Oscars and hailed the film for 'shattering the glass ceiling.'

Priyanka, who knows a thing or two about shattering glass ceilings, tweeted: "Wow! It's so emotional to see an international film like Parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies in the world. It's time for representation. As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win Best Picture."

Parasite is a satire of class and economic divides, as contrasted by two different families. Bong Joon-ho's acceptance speeches left as much of an impression on the Oscars as did his film. He promised to keep drinking for each win and, in his Best Director speech, singled out two fellow nominees - Martin Scorsese and Qunetin Tarantino. "When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated is an honour. I never thought I would win. When people in the US were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my film on his list. He's here, 'I love you Quentin'. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five and share it with all of you. Thank you, I will drink until next morning," he said, endearing himself forever more.

Ahead of the Oscars, Parasite was widely considered the most deserving winner; it was also considered almost certain to not win, given The Academy's predilection for favouring war dramas like Sam Mendes' 1917 over satire and black comedies. This award season, up until now, 1917 has been the big winner; Parasite won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for Best Foreign Language Film, a BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Competing with Parasite in the Best Picture category at the Oscars were 1917, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman and Little Women.