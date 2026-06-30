50 Cent Trolls Jussie Smollett's Harlem Pride Performance, Actor Reacts

Rapper 50 Cent has taken aim at Jussie Smollett after the actor-singer returned to the stage during a Pride celebration in New York, reviving their long-running public feud.

Smollett performed at Harlem Pride's "17 Shades of Pride" event over the weekend, reported Fox News. Shortly afterwards, 50 Cent shared a video of the performance on Instagram, mocking the actor.

“See I told you POWER was the s***, but no you want to watch Empire. Now look this its all your fault. LOL,” the rapper wrote alongside a video of Smollett's performance.

The exchange is the latest chapter in a rivalry that dates back several years. Although Power and Empire premiered around the same time, 50 Cent frequently mocked the rival series on social media and intensified the criticism during Smollett's legal controversy in 2019.

Smollett has since responded to the criticism through his publicist. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Empire actor's publicist, Pamela Sharp, said, "We hope he had a happy Pride…" in response to 50 Cent's remarks.

The performance drew mixed reactions on social media. While some users criticised Smollett's singing and questioned his comeback, others defended him and urged people to move on from the past.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, who attended the event, defended Smollett. "I was at this PRIDE event and Jussie killed it. F---k off for using one clip from the entire 30 min show to try bring someone down!" Brown commented on the post.

Several social media users also argued that people deserved a second chance, while others remained sceptical about Smollett's return. "People make mistakes but life doesn't have to end! Let him work man," a user shared on X.

"He was thinking this moment is gonna fix everything. Nope," another added. "Glad he ain't hurt no more but he's out here hurting our ears," an individual posted on X.

The latest remarks come seven years after Smollett became the centre of a high-profile legal controversy over an alleged hate crime hoax in Chicago.