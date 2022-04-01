Weekend Binge: 5 Chris Rock Films To Tickle Your Funny Bone

A still from The Week Of. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Want to cheer up your mood for the weekend? There's no better way than indulging in comedies. After a hectic week, let's binge on something to lighten up the mood. Why not try revisiting some of the films featuring comedian Chris Rock. The actor, born Christopher Julius Rock, has made quite a name in the industry. So what are we waiting for? Find a cozy area in your house, get a tub of popcorn and just binge-watch. Now, are you wondering about the list? We got you covered. The list is ready. Here are five comedy films that feature Chris Rock. We are sure these can lighten up your mood this weekend.

1. Beverly Hills Cop II - Amazon Prime Video

Chris Rock made his acting debut with this 1987 film. The Tony Scott directorial is a perfect blend of action and comedy. It is written by Larry Ferguson and Warren Skaaren.

2. The Week Of - Netflix

This 2018 film comes with an unexpected storyline. The story is about the relationship between two fathers as their children get married.

3. Sandy Wexler - Netflix

This 2017 film is based on the titular character, who is a talent manager working in Los Angeles. The film revolves around him and his eccentric clients.

4. Dolemite Is My Name - Netflix

This is a biographical comedy based on Rudy Ray Moore. Chris Rock plays the role of Bobby Vale in this film.

5. What To Expect When You're Expecting - Amazon Prime Video

It's a comedy about the interconnected lives of five couples. The narrative follows the expectations of these couples as they discuss the thrills of having a baby.

Enjoy watching these Chris Rock films.