'4 Years And 30 Kgs Ago,' Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dream Came True' With Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Highlights "I'll cherish this film forever,' wrote Bhumi Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with the film Bhumi is currently busy with the promotional duties of Sonchiriya

As Dum Laga Ke Haisha clocked 4 years on Wednesday, film's lead actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a special video on her Instagram profile. Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, accompanied the video with an extensive note, in which she wrote that her "dream came true in the maddest way possible" with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In her post, Bhumi thanked her co-star Ayushmann, film's director Sharat Katariya and film's producer Maneesh Sharma. "4 years and 30 kgs ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. I'll cherish this film forever! It has given me not just my first break but a family for life in Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma," read the caption on Bhumi's post. The 29-year-old actress also acknowledged casting director Shanoo Sharma and added, "Thank you for your faith bro."

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which marked Bhumi's debut in Bollywood, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2015. Bhumi even received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance as a teacher and Ayushmann's wife Sandhya Prem Tiwari in the film.

After enthralling the audiences with her acting prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Akshay Kumar and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Bhumi was last seen in a Netflix's Lust Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy with the promotional duties of Sonchiriya. She also has Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Tushar Hiranandan's Saand Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, in the pipeline.