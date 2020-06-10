34 Years Of Janbaaz: Anil Kapoor Recounts Memories With Co-Stars Feroz Khan And Dimple Kapadia

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

As the 1986 film Janbaaz clocked 34 years on Wednesday, Anil Kapoor, who featured as one of the lead actors in the film, shared memories in the form of throwback pictures on Twitter. The 63-year-old actor shared pictures along with his film's co-stars Feroz Khan and Dimple Kapadia. He wrote in his tweet: "Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a childlike nature but lion hearted filmmaker of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience. In Janbaaz as a filmmaker/co-star and in Welcome as a co-star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz."

Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted film makers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker / co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaazpic.twitter.com/mE2m6Ep7nc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2020

Janbaaz showcased the story of two brothers Rajesh (Feroz Khan) and Amar Singh (Anil Kapoor). The former was a cop who fought against substance abuse, while the latter had a toxic relationship with Reshma (Dimple Kapadia).The film also featured Anil Kapoor's late sister-in-law Sridevi as Feroz Khan's love interest, and late actor Amrish Puri as Feroz Khan and Anil Kapoor's onscreen father. Shakti Kapoor was the antagonist. The film was a commercial success and was way ahead of its time.

Besides Janbaaz, Anil Kapoor worked with Dimple Kapadia in films like Ram Lakhan (1989) and the 1998 film Kabhi Na Kabhi. Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia's last project together was the 2015 comedy film Welcome Back.

Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.