26 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: This Video Of The Superstar, Decoding His Journey With Film Names, Is A Treat To One And All

Shah Rukh Khan debuted in the year 1992 (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Folks, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood. Yes, 26 long years. To mark his journey in Bollywood, the 'Badshaah Of Bollywood,' as he is often referred to, shared a heart-warming video of himself and explained these 26 years with the help of his films. "It's been 26 years and I have learnt a lot in this rollercoaster ride of love, hate, happiness and yeah... sometimes sadness," he begins with. The video was shared initially his wife Gauri and SRK re-posted it with the caption that read, "This journey is incomplete without you all. Here's telling all of you who made this possible how happy you make me feel."



"So the first year - 1992 - taught this Fauji to become a Deewana. To stand in front of the camera... channel all the nervous energy into what I thought was a performance for the screen, which lots of people still don't think so," this was SRK's introduction to his debut year in Bollywood. He had begun his career with shows like Circus and Fauji and later shifted to the showbiz business.



"Then the second year taught me to oscillate from a Gentleman to a Baazigar to a stalker... (which I must admit I still do on social media, so beware)," he adds. "The third year taught me competitiveness. The kind that made me more passionate about everything I did... Aur ye baat bhi sikhai ki over competitiveness ka 'Anjaam' kabhi kabhi kharab hota hai," the 52-year-old superstar said in the video.



In the year 1995, SRK delivered one of Hindi cinema's biggest hits - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which he played Raj, opposite Simran (Kajol). DDLJ is still running at one of the theatres in Mumbai. "1995 - Raj taught me love, like it did to everyone else," he said in the video.





This journey is incomplete without u all. Here's telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel. https://t.co/UERsuXjTiw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2018

Watch the entire video here. It's sure to make your day.



On completing, 26 years in Bollywood he had tweeted.

Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being 'others'. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime... ' ' — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2018



Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-successful actors of Bollywood. Most of his films have been hits and apart from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zara and Kal Ho Naa Ho, were incredibly successful at the box office.



Shah Rukh Khan has a big film - Zero - coming up this year, in which he plays a dwarf. He co-stars with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film. Zero is expected to hit the screens this December.