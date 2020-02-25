26 Years Of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Suchitra Krishnamoorti Posts Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan To Celebrate

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared this image. (Image courtesy: suchitrapublic )

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star from the 1994 movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared a selfie with the actor on social media on Tuesday and we can't get enough of it. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing for the selfie with daughter Kaveri Kapur as Shah Rukh Khan clicks it. She posted the picture and captioned it, "26 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. My Twitter timeline is exploding with the love." Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who played the role of Anna in the 1994 romantic-comedy, was flooded with comments on social media from her fans just a few minutes after posting the picture.

On the work front, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has featured in films such as My Wife's Murder, Aag and Rann. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress was last seen in the 2019 film Romeo Akbar Walter, in which she shared screen space with John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet. However, she continues to be a regular in the literary front and philanthropy.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan who played the role of Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, is best known for his performances in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan and Fan among others. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 movie Zero, in which he shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The actor hasn't announced his next project yet.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a romantic-comedy directed by late Kundan Shah and produced by Vikram Mehrohtra. Beside Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the film also stars Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was a blockbuster hit. The film also bagged the Best Film (Critics) award at the 39th Filmfare Awards.