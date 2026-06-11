<i>22 Jump Street</i> Sequel In Works With Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum And Ice Cube

It's been more than a decade since 22 Jump Street hit theatres and fans of the comedy series may finally have something new to look forward to. Reports suggest that a third film, 24 Jump Street, is now in early development after years of silence. The new project is expected to bring back familiar faces, including Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube.

Rodney Rothman is set to direct the film, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the earlier movies, are expected to return as producers. The two films were a remake of the 1980s TV series and followed two police officers, Schmidt and Jenko, played by Hill and Tatum, who went undercover in a high school to stop a drug operation.

At the end of 22 Jump Street, the characters even joked about many future undercover missions, including medical school or culinary school.

Channing Tatum had previously spoken very positively about the planned 23 Jump Street movie, saying it had an excellent script. Although the film generated excitement and had strong support, it was cancelled and never moved forward.

Speaking to ComicBook while promoting his 2024 film, Fly Me to the Moon, Tatum said, “There is a project that was written and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie. It's just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done.

“You know what, I'm going to put some good juju out there and I'm going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

Apart from Channing Tatum, the only cast member officially approached so far for 24 Jump Street, very little information about the pot has been revealed. It also remains unknown why the filmmakers skipped 23 and went directly to 24 Jump Street as the new title.