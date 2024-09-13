Suki Waterhouse On Motherhood: "I'm Just Absolutely Obsessed With My Daughter"

Singer-songwriter and actress Suki Waterhouse recently shared her joy about parenthood and her bond with her baby girl. She and her fiance, Robert Pattinson, welcomed their first child earlier this year. On the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, Suki expressed her joy and said, "It's just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into her little eyes. I'm just absolutely obsessed with her. She's turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things."

Just weeks after giving birth, Suki performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she spoke about her life changes and her new daughter. "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life," she told the audience as reported by E! Online.

ICYDK, Suki has been in a relationship with Robert for more than five years. Suki and Robert were first romantically "linked" in July 2018, according to People. They made their first public appearance together at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. The couple made it red carpet official at the Met Gala 2023. Reflecting on their "private relationship" in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Robert Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is."