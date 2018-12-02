2.0 (Hindi Version) Box Office Report Day 3: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's Film Picks Up Pace

A still from Rajinikanth's 2.0 (courtesy YouTube)

The Hindi version of 2.0 picked up pace at the box office as it entered the weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. 2.0's Hindi rendition recorded Rs 25 crore at the ticket windows on Saturday. As per Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, the film made a jump of 23.46 per cent as compared to Friday's collection figures. 2.0 arrived in theatres on Thursday, when the Hindi version of the film made Rs 20.25 crore. On Friday, the ticket sales dipped to Rs 18 crore but the weekend was said to be crucial. In parity with the usual trend shown in non-Friday releases, 2.0 also improved it's collections on Saturday. The film is expected to garner more footfalls at the theatres on Sunday. The Hindi rendition of 2.0 raked in Rs 63.25 crore in three days and is adding more crores as we speak.

The Hindi version of 2.0 has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote in his assessment tweet: "#2Point0 jumps on Day 3 [Sat]... Growth on Day 3 [vis-a-vis Day 2]: 23.46%... Circuits that were performing okay/low have picked up... Day 4 [Sun] should witness further growth... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr. Total: Rs 63.25 cr. India biz. Note: Hindi version."

2.0 is said to be made on an ambitious budget of Rs 500 crore, out of which Rs 370 crore is reported to have been recovered already through the sale of the film's satellite and digital rights. On Friday, Director S Shankar thanked cine-goers for the impressive turnout at theatres and tweeted: "My heart full thanks to the audience who have lapped up 2.0 and celebrated and made it a huge success and to all the media who supported and respected the hard work of our team, and to my whole team who have given a piece of their life to 2.0."

. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 30, 2018

2.0 is the sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran. While Rajinikanth reprised dual roles in the sequel, Akshay Kumar joined the cast to play the protagonist. On Thursday, the film opened to reviews appreciating the film's special effects and VFX.