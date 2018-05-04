102 Not Out Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor Can't Bring Alive A Dull Film 102 Not Out Movie Review: It's is about an old man who wants to get older. It's sweet and harmless, but essentially rather boring

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi

Director: Umesh Shukla

Rating: 2 Stars (out of 5)



An asterisk at the end of a scoreboard is a wondrous thing, hailing the batsman safe even as the innings wraps up. It is a mark not merely of being 'not out' but, to use the dramatic cricketing term, 'unbeaten.' Carrying one's bat signals valour, but while supporters of the batting team have much to cheer, it is important for us to remember that those on the opposing end look at this very performance as a dull slog.



Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out is about a man of that age who wants to stay alive longer. He basically wants to break the world record for staying at the crease for the maximum amount of time. "I'm strictly opposed to dying," he says at one point. (Longevity, I must here confess, has always seemed to me like the least sporting of achievements. There are few things as sterile as the innings a batsman who stays not out for the sake of staying not out.)

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The centurion here is a spirited old coot who has picked the mission to rejuvenate his colourless son, aged 75. Based on a play of the same name by Saumya Joshi, Shukla's film is a sweet but dull enterprise, one that never quite rises above its ultimate ambition: that of having two legendary actors play off each other. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are stalwarts wily enough to bat out any pitch, but this cloying and simplistic film doesn't challenge them at all, even though they are frequently foxed by the Gujarati accent.



Kapoor, as Babulal Vakharia, is a former mathematics teacher - a grump by profession, I daresay - who likes his curtains the way they are, and can only sleep wrapped up in his childhood blanket. Dattatraya, his enterprising and animated father, played by Bachchan, compels Babu to change his habits and discard his coping mechanisms. There is more than a touch of insensitivity in the way the old man goes about expressing his tough love, and were it

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film.(Image courtesy: YouTube)

102 Not Out Movie Review: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)







. It's nice to see an old Bachchan picture on the wall, circa Abhimaan, just as it is fine to see a photograph of a Khel Khel Mein Kapoor teaching his son math. Yet despite Bachchan and Kapoor - and young Jimit Trivedi, who plays the enthusiastic domestic help with infectious enthusiasm - the film relies too heavily on prosthetics, with liver spots being used either for laughs, or instead of character details. All we ever know about Dattatraya is his decrepitude. For a film about living a full life, that feels rather toothless.



